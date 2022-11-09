Regional rematch set between Memorial and East Central

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Memorial Tigers are set to host East Central for their second-straight IHSAA 4A regional title battle.

Last season, the Tigers walked away with the 17-14 win over the Trojans, decided by a last second field goal.

Coming off a 33-14 win over Boonville, the Tigers say they are confident in how their team looks at this point.

“Big win last week obviously, momentum building into that,” sophomore quarterback Matthew Fisher said. “Bloomington South is a great team, we have to come out ready to go. Happy to be at home with the fans supporting us.”

“I’m happy with our group,” Memorial head coach John Hurley said. “They’ve overcome a lot of things throughout the course of the year with injuries. Guys continue to step up, and last week it felt like we went in and took care of business. East Central comes in, they’re a good football team, they were a good football team last year. They jumped out on us 14-0, we were able to find our way back in, they’re an explosive group.”

“Our team’s on a roll right now,” Memorial junior running back Porter Rode said. “I feel like we’re just now becoming the team we thought we were going to be at the beginning of the year, so I feel good going into this week.”

Memorial hosts East Central at Enlow Field at 6:30 p.m. CST Friday night.

