Rand Paul wins third term as Kentucky Senator

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Republican Senator Rand Paul has won his race for Kentucky Senator for a third term.

Senator Paul defeated Democratic nominee, Charles Booker on Tuesday.

Michael Biundo, Kentucky Freedom PAC’s Chairman, stated in a press release the following:

“We congratulate Senator Paul on his striking victory tonight. Senator Paul has been a stalwart fighter for the people of Kentucky and the entire United States, and we are proud to have him as a leader in the Senate for the next six years. We know he will be a staunch defender of the Constitution and work tirelessly to protect our freedom and liberty.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.