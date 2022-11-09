Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Rand Paul wins third term as Kentucky Senator

Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate(Campaign Photo)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:38 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Republican Senator Rand Paul has won his race for Kentucky Senator for a third term.

Senator Paul defeated Democratic nominee, Charles Booker on Tuesday.

Michael Biundo, Kentucky Freedom PAC’s Chairman, stated in a press release the following:

“We congratulate Senator Paul on his striking victory tonight. Senator Paul has been a stalwart fighter for the people of Kentucky and the entire United States, and we are proud to have him as a leader in the Senate for the next six years. We know he will be a staunch defender of the Constitution and work tirelessly to protect our freedom and liberty.”

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash

Latest News

Daviess Co. Judge Executive race underway
Daviess Co. Judge Executive race underway
Henderson Co. voting is underway
Henderson Co. voting is underway
Decision 2022: Spencer Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Spencer Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor race