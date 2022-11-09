Mostly Sunny, Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Generous sunshine and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid to upper 70s. The record high is 81-degrees set in 2020. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, sunny skies and mild as high temps climb back into the low to mid-70s. Thursday night, partly cloudy as low temps drop into the upper 40s.

Friday, partly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the low to mid-50s.

