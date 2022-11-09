Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A law firm has filed a federal wrongful death civil rights lawsuit against the City of Evansville and seven Evansville Police Department officers.

According to a press release, the lawsuit comes after the death of 20-year-old Evan Terhune.

Officials say on Nov. 14, 2020, Terhune sustained a brain injury shortly after being arrested. He was arrested following an incident at “The Lofts” apartments on Loft Cove in Evansville.

Our records show police were called to the scene for a possible break-in.

At the time of the arrest, police say Terhune was on a hallucinogenic drug. According to a release, he was attacking one of his friends.

When police arrived on scene, Terhune also attacked an officer, according to the lawsuit. Evansville Police have released body cam footage showing that attack.

Officers then tased Terhune before placing him into the back of a police car to be taken to the hospital. Once inside the patrol car, Terhune began hitting his head against the sides of it.

He was later pronounced dead, and his cause of death was determined to be “blunt force trauma to the head due to hallucinogen intoxication,” according to Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear.

Attorney Stephen Wagner filed the lawsuit. He claims Evansville Police made a series of mistakes that if corrected could have prevented Terhune’s death.

