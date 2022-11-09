Kentucky Gov. visits the Tri-State area

Henderson, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear made a few stops in the Tri-State.

The Governor stopped in Bremen to honor the lives lost to the tornado on December 10. He alongside other community members talked about how Kentuckians banned together to recover from the disaster. The Governor read the names of the 11 people killed and held a moment of silence.

“I’m a stand with the people of Bremen and every community hit by that tornado or the flooding, every moment I’m governor and I’ll do everything after I am,” said Beshear. “These are our brothers and sisters, they deserve our very best no matter how long it takes”

Whether a new Ohio County distillery announces 35 new jobs coming to the state or honoring the lives lost during the tornado on December 10, Governor Beshear says he appreciates how Kentuckians continue to persevere, help one another, and work towards economic progress.

“Every time we talk about a job, whether it’s breaking ground there or job training where we are right here,” said Beshear. “Its more than a number its the dignity of work.”

Beshear also announced millions of dollars are going to Henderson and Webster Counties for several project improvements.

More than $100,000 is going to Union County’s water improvement that is set to help 2,000 families and Henderson County Community College received a little over $650,000 to buy equipment for their labs.

Beshear says a job is really special and they have to ensure that they have good job opportunities for every Kentuckians.

The following entities also received funds from the governor that will go towards improvement projects:

$3,983,600 to Henderson County Schools

$1,000,000 to City of Sebree

$319,356 Webster Co.

$32,367 City of Clay

