Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:36 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to a person lying in the road.

According to a press release, that incident happened around 12:49 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene they found a deceased man lying in the roadway.

According to officials the man was identified as 30-year-old Zachary Higgins. Evidence from the scene showed Higgins had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle hit Higgins and fled the scene, but deputies were able to recover parts from the vehicle.

The Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office says the case remains open, pending further analysis and investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Evansville police report Brumitt is accused of hitting woman in the head, pointing gun at her.
EPD: Man arrested for aggravated battery after woman shot in hand
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car

Latest News

Boonville Fire Department: Burn ban reinstated in Warrick Co.
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree