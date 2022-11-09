Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after they were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to a person lying in the road.

According to a press release, that incident happened around 12:49 a.m.

Deputies say when they arrived on scene they found a deceased man lying in the roadway.

According to officials the man was identified as 30-year-old Zachary Higgins. Evidence from the scene showed Higgins had been hit by an unknown vehicle.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle hit Higgins and fled the scene, but deputies were able to recover parts from the vehicle.

The Hopkins Co. Sheriff’s Office says the case remains open, pending further analysis and investigation. Anyone with information is asked to please contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.