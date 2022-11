Henderson Co. voting is underway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voting for Henderson County officials is currently underway.

The Henderson Sheriff nominees are Republican nominee, Chip Stauffer and Democrat nominee David Crafton

Henderson Judge Executive nominees are Republican Incumbent, Brad Schneider and Democrat Dorsey Ridley.

Republican Kurt Wiesen and Democrat Bruce Todd are the nominees for Henderson Jailer.

