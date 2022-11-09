Birthday Club
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Cody McCormick Mugshot(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville high school teacher has been arrested for traveling across state lines for the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with a minor.

A federal grand jury in Bowling Green, Kentucky returned a three-count indictment on Wednesday against 27-year-old Cody McCormick, who’s charged with one count of attempted enticement of a minor, one count of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual activity with a minor and one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor.

Officials say the charges were the result of a joint federal, state and local operation that aims at making federal arrests of sexual predators who prey upon children in the Owensboro area.

Federal officials say McCormick faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison for the enticement charge, while he also faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for the charge of interstate travel to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor and a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for the obscenity charge.

The operation, which was led by the United States Secret Service, included the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, the Kentucky State Police, and the Owensboro Police Department.

