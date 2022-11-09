Decision 2022: Spencer Co. Sheriff race

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - This Election Day, the race for Spencer County Sheriff is on.

The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women.

This comes after Sheriff Kelli Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.

Reinke is facing Sherri Heichelbech.

As candidates, Heichelbech said her strength lies in her experience as a State Trooper, while Reinke said the last three-plus years of her tenure showed her commitment to Spencer County.

