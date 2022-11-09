Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Decision 2022: Spencer Co. Sheriff race

Newscast Recording
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - This Election Day, the race for Spencer County Sheriff is on.

The race is the only sheriff race in the Tri-State where both candidates are women.

This comes after Sheriff Kelli Reinke made history as the first woman elected as sheriff in Spencer County.

Reinke is facing Sherri Heichelbech.

As candidates, Heichelbech said her strength lies in her experience as a State Trooper, while Reinke said the last three-plus years of her tenure showed her commitment to Spencer County.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash

Latest News

Daviess Co. Judge Executive race underway
Daviess Co. Judge Executive race underway
Henderson Co. voting is underway
Henderson Co. voting is underway
Rand Paul, Republican candidate for KY Senate
Rand Paul wins third term as Kentucky Senator
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor race