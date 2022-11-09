Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon

Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
By Josh Lucca
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Construction is underway for High Score Saloon’s new location.

Part of the construction is replacing the facade on the new building. Co-owner Clint Hoskins says a fire destroyed much of the facade of the building and everything underneath needs to be replaced.

Hoskins says they purchased a new building and received a grant to help them improve its look.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Evansville police report Brumitt is accused of hitting woman in the head, pointing gun at her.
EPD: Man arrested for aggravated battery after woman shot in hand

Latest News

Burn ban reinstated in several Tri-State counties
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
Construction underway for new facade at High Score Saloon
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville
Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville