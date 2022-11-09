Birthday Club
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 6:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials have officially put the city’s Christmas tree on display in Smothers Park.

According to a social media post, community members are being invited to join for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Officials say that’s happening on Friday, November 18. The Kentucky Youth Chorale will usher in the season with Christmas carols. Plus, you can catch the Dancing Lights spectacle.

They say the event is one of many in the Hometown Christmas lineup.

For those who are interested, you can find those events here.

