Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville

This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.
This file photo shows a sign for Chipotle Mexican Grill.(Source: MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State.

Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville.

It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd Expressway.

The east side is getting two more locations. One will be on Green River Road near the Meijer.

And the third location confirmed will be in the new promenade complex near Burkhardt Road.

No word yet on opening dates.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Decision 2022 Coverage
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Prosecutor and Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Evansville police report Brumitt is accused of hitting woman in the head, pointing gun at her.
EPD: Man arrested for aggravated battery after woman shot in hand

Latest News

Cody McCormick Mugshot
Evansville teacher charged with traveling to Owensboro to engage in sexual conduct with minor
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Lawsuit filed against City of Evansville and EPD in death of 20-year-old man
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses
Hopkins Co. authorities investigating fatal hit and run