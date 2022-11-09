Chipotle opening three new locations in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Chipotle is expanding its business in the Tri-State.

Our 14 News crew visited the location being opened on the west side of Evansville.

It’s being built in between the Starbucks and Subway on the Lloyd Expressway.

The east side is getting two more locations. One will be on Green River Road near the Meijer.

And the third location confirmed will be in the new promenade complex near Burkhardt Road.

No word yet on opening dates.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.