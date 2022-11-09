Castle football hosts familiar Bloomington South rival in regional championship

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School football team is set to host a very familiar postseason opponent in Bloomington South (9-1) for the IHSAA 5A regional title.

The Panthers defeated the Knights in the first round of sectionals last year 16-14 at John Lidy Field.

Luckily, Castle gets a rematch on their home field.

“I can tell you Coach Johnson’s not happy about it,” Castle head coach Doug Hurt said. “We were teammates for five years, one of my really good friends from Indiana State football. Since 2015 they’ve made five trips down here, we’ve made none up there except for a regular season game, so luck of the draw. The football gods I guess were smiling on us, but certainly glad we’re at John Lidy Stadium.”

As for his team’s growth, Hurt said the Knights are heating up at the right time.

“I think we’re starting to find our stride, personnel groups, and some things that we like that obviously as a coach you wish you would’ve figured out earlier in the season, but the main thing is it’s all about the finish,” Hurt said.

Castle defeated North 28-18 for the second time this season in the sectional championship game.

“In the beginning of the season we knew our ceiling was very high,” senior linebacker John Purdy said. “Coach Hurt was always preaching that, and I didn’t really see it because I’ve been with Evan Reff and Adam Watson. I’ve been with a heavy senior packed teams always. Seeing this happen is pretty awesome.”

The assignment from coach Hurt has been the same since the beginning of the season.

“All season coach has been on us about working out, working hard day in and day out, coming here and executing, and that’s what we’ve been doing,” junior wide receiver Antonio Harris said. “We have a big challenge this week, but we’re excited.”

The regional title game begins at 6:30 CST at Castle Stadium on Friday.

