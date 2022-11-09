Birthday Club
Bowling Green federal grand jury returns 3 indictments charging drug trafficking and firearms offenses

((Source: RNN))
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WFIE) - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned three indictments on Wednesday charging three men with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to court records, 60-year-old Forrest Holmes, of Henderson County, was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Officials say Holmes had previously been convicted in the Henderson Circuit Court of several felonies, including first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), manufacturing meth, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and tampering with physical evidence.

If he’s convicted, Holmes faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to a press release, 28-year-old Rickey Sutton, of Daviess County was charged in a superseding indictment with two counts of distribution of fentanyl, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Sutton had previously been convicted in the Daviess Circuit Court for the felonies of convicted felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property (firearm), and tampering with physical evidence, according to officials.

If he’s convicted, Sutton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Court records show 55-year-old Alan C. Rogers, of Livingston County, was charged with one count of possession with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual meth, being a felon in possession of firearms, and possession of a firearm with an altered/obliterated serial number. 

Officials say Rogers had previously been convicted in the Livingston Circuit Court of the felony of complicity to first-degree possession of a controlled substance.

If he’s convicted, Rogers faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum sentence of life in prison.

