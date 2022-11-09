Boonville Fire Department: Burn ban reinstated in Warrick Co.

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A burn ban has been reinstated in Warrick County.

According to a social media post, the ban is effective immediately.

Officials with the Boonville Fire Department say the ban is due to dry conditions, low humidity and a growing number of fires getting out of control.

The burn ban is in place until lifted by the Board of Commissioners.

They say no open burning is permitted during this time.

