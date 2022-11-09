Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Boonville Fire Department: Burn ban reinstated in Warrick Co.

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A burn ban has been reinstated in Warrick County.

According to a social media post, the ban is effective immediately.

Officials with the Boonville Fire Department say the ban is due to dry conditions, low humidity and a growing number of fires getting out of control.

The burn ban is in place until lifted by the Board of Commissioners.

They say no open burning is permitted during this time.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Ryan Plowman, 17, died after battling mono.
High school soccer star dies from mono, family says
Evansville police report Brumitt is accused of hitting woman in the head, pointing gun at her.
EPD: Man arrested for aggravated battery after woman shot in hand
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Decision 2022: Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff race
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car

Latest News

City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
City of Owensboro officials inviting the public to light city Christmas tree
11/9 Sunrise Shoutout
11/9 Sunrise Shoutout