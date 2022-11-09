Birthday Club
Aces men’s soccer to compete in MVC semifinal match against No. 5 Belmont

Newscast Recording
By Tamar Sher
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The UE men’s soccer team successfully advanced to the Missouri Valley Conference Championship semifinals after a 1-0 defeat over SIU-Edwardsville Sunday night.

Sophomore Jose Vivas scored the lone goal late in the second half. That was his second game-winning goal of the season.

“Super excited because last year we went to the final and, unlucky for us, we lost, and I’m 100 percent sure this year is going to be the year,” Vivas said.

The Aces will face No. 5 seed Belmont on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Springfield, Missouri.

