Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway

Newscast recording
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 7:50 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As voters head to the polls, the race for Henderson County Judge Executive continues.

The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially.

His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State Senator from 2004-2018, and brings his experience from Frankfort to the local ballot.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

Latest News

Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway
Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway
How to find polling locations in your area
How to find polling locations in your area
The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls
Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day