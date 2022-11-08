Voting for Henderson Co. Judge Exec. underway

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As voters head to the polls, the race for Henderson County Judge Executive continues.

The incumbent, Republican Brad Schneider, has served as Judge Executive for six years, during a time when Henderson County has thrived financially.

His opponent, Democrat Dorsey Ridley, served as a Kentucky State Senator from 2004-2018, and brings his experience from Frankfort to the local ballot.

