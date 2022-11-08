Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Today’s the day to cast your ballot. It’s Election Day!

We have our eyes on several local elections.

We’ll break down who’s up against who all throughout Sunrise.

Evansville police are investigating a shooting on Roselawn Circle.

They say it happened after a man claimed a woman broke into his home.

A western Kentucky facility will become a training center for sexual assault examiner nurses.

That’s thanks to a $500,000 grant.

If you haven’t checked the Powerball numbers yet, they aren’t down yet.

Last night’s drawing was delayed due to technical difficulties.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash

Latest News

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana
Traffic Alert: Twin bridge lane restrictions begin Wednesday
Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges lane restrictions begin Wednesday
Computers Plus burglary leads to arrest
Computers Plus burglary leads to arrest