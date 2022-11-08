Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Today’s the day to cast your ballot. It’s Election Day!

We have our eyes on several local elections.

We’ll break down who’s up against who all throughout Sunrise.

Evansville police are investigating a shooting on Roselawn Circle.

They say it happened after a man claimed a woman broke into his home.

A western Kentucky facility will become a training center for sexual assault examiner nurses.

That’s thanks to a $500,000 grant.

If you haven’t checked the Powerball numbers yet, they aren’t down yet.

Last night’s drawing was delayed due to technical difficulties.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.