Traffic Alert: Twin Bridges lane restrictions begin Wednesday

HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Drivers that typically use US 41 Twin Bridges in Henderson during their commute, be aware this week southbound lane restrictions begin Wednesday.

Crews will be clearing trash and other debris from the bridge.

Debris removal will begin southbound in the driving lane and will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Northbound direction is scheduled for Thursday and will operate on the same hours.

