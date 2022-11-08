Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are the Week 12 Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees:

Kanye Pollard, RB, Union County: The senior ran the ball 12 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns while also grabbing a 24 yard pass for a touchdown in the Braves’ 50-20 defeat of Glasgow. Union County will play Hart County in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.

Bryson Parm, RB, Daviess County: The senior had 32 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 34-27 defeat of North Hardin. Daviess County will play Central Hardin in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.

Porter Rode, RB, Memorial: The junior rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 33-14 win over Boonville. He leads Memorial in rushing with 1,107 this season. The Tigers face East Central in the IHSAA 4A regional.

Yamil Arroyo, RB/LB, Southridge: The junior had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 36 yards and one fumble recovery in the Raiders’ 42-14 defeat of Heritage Hills. Southridge will play Lawrenceburg in their regional game.

Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.

The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.

Viewers can watch Touchdown Live every Friday for highlights and top plays on the 14 Sports App at 10:35 p.m. (WFIE)

