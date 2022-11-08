Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees - Week 12
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Here are the Week 12 Touchdown Live Player of the Week nominees:
Kanye Pollard, RB, Union County: The senior ran the ball 12 times for 156 yards and two touchdowns while also grabbing a 24 yard pass for a touchdown in the Braves’ 50-20 defeat of Glasgow. Union County will play Hart County in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Bryson Parm, RB, Daviess County: The senior had 32 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers’ 34-27 defeat of North Hardin. Daviess County will play Central Hardin in the second round of the KHSAA playoffs.
Porter Rode, RB, Memorial: The junior rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns in the Tigers’ 33-14 win over Boonville. He leads Memorial in rushing with 1,107 this season. The Tigers face East Central in the IHSAA 4A regional.
Yamil Arroyo, RB/LB, Southridge: The junior had two receptions for 61 yards and two touchdowns, three rushes for 36 yards and one fumble recovery in the Raiders’ 42-14 defeat of Heritage Hills. Southridge will play Lawrenceburg in their regional game.
Voting is only available on the 14 Sports App and is open until 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
This week’s winner will be announced Thursday on any 14 News stream of the new Touchdown Live “In The Huddle” preview show starting at 7 p.m. CT.
The winner will also be announced on 14 Sports at 10 p.m.
