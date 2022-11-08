Birthday Club
The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Democrat Noah Robinson and Republican Jeff Hales are facing off in the race for Vanderburgh County Sheriff.

Both candidates say they know there is work to be done with drug overdoses and gun violence in the county, without taking guns out of the hands of law abiding citizens.

Current sheriff Dave Wedding reached his term limit, so now the seat is up for grabs between Robinson and Hales.

Robinson is currently with the sheriff’s office, while Hales has worked for both the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department.

