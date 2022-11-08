Previously convicted Evansville child sexual abuser sentenced 15 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for receipt of child sexual abuse material.

According to a press release, 59-year-old Wesley Owen Bowles, Jr., plead guilty to the charges.

Court documents show back in March 2020, law enforcement investigators learned about the transmission of suspect child pornography using Google applications. An investigation eventually led officers to Bowles.

Officials say between March 2019 and October 2020, Bowles received and downloaded more than 600 images to his Google accounts showing minors engaged in sexual activites.

According to a release, the court also imposed a sentencing enhancement because of Bowles’ pattern of sexually abusing or exploiting children. In 1999, he was convicted of sexual abuse of a child in Dubois County.

