Mostly sunny and warm Wed-Thu, big cool-down to end the week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We had beautiful weather for Election Day with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s in most locations. We will fall back out of the 60s this evening, then through the 50s overnight, bottoming out in the mid to upper 40s by early Wednesday morning.

A gentle breeze from the south will help us tack on just a few more degrees the next couple of days, pushing our high temperatures into the mid 70s Wednesday and low to mid 70s Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will swing through our region late Thursday night into Friday morning. That will bring us some clouds, and a stray shower cannot be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry. Although it will bring us little to no rain, that cold front will still have two major impacts.

First, it will push Nicole away from our region. Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to hit the northern islands of the Bahamas then the Atlantic coast of Florida before turning northward into Georgia. As it moves northward, this cold front will help force it back toward the east coast and away from the Tri-State, so as of right now, we are not expecting to receive any of the wind or rain from Nicole.

Second, this cold front will usher in a shot of much colder air from the northwest. After high in the 70s most of this week, our temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 50s Friday and low to mid 40s this weekend! Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest days we have seen in 8 months! We are going from 15° above average in the middle of this week to 15° below average this weekend.

That colder air may be sticking around for a while. Our high temperatures will only rebound a few degrees into the mid to upper 40s to start next week despite mostly sunny skies.

