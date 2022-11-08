Birthday Club
Mater Dei High School band wins state championship

Newscast recording
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A tri-state band won a state title for the first time in school history.

Saturday in Indianapolis, Mater Dei High won first place in class D.

The students were recognized by the school Monday during an assembly.

Over 50 students are in the band.

The band teacher, Allison Field, says winning state is unbelievable and she says that she hopes the victory will encourage more students to enroll in the Mater Dei band.

”I hope it has a huge impact not just for the band program but for the school in general,” says Field. “For enrollment, publicity, and spreading our mission and word for our school so I think it’s going to be great.”

More than 30 bands participated in the state competition.

