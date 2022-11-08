Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:21 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentuckians are keeping an eye on the U.S. Senate race between Senator Rand Paul and former state lawmaker Charles Booker.

Paul is seeking a third term in office against Booker.

Booker spent Monday canvassing his home city of Louisville where he says people all over Kentucky simply want a change.

Rand Paul was in Lexington on Monday, telling supporters the election is more about people telling big government to get out of the way.

“It’s about being for what we really are for. It’s not about accumulating enough power to rule over others. We are the party that believes power should not be concentrated,” Paul said.

Booker says he wants to prove doubters wrong, end poverty, take care of one another and end the government hurting people.

“What I have seen across Kentucky are lot of people in all backgrounds tired of the status quo,” Booker said. “They are tired of Rand Paul mocking and disrespecting us. Disregarding our lives.”

Paul says if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus, and where he says it came from.

Booker says the first order for him if he wins is codifying voting and reproductive rights, and getting big money out of politics.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Sophia Rosing is facing charges of alcohol intoxication in a public place, disorderly conduct,...
UK student arrested following assault on campus
TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway

Latest News

The race for Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff continues as voters head to polls
How to find polling locations in your area
Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day
Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day
Early voting numbers drop ahead of midterms
Early voting numbers drop ahead of midterms