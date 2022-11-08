Kentucky’s U.S. Senate candidates make last efforts before Election Day

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentuckians are keeping an eye on the U.S. Senate race between Senator Rand Paul and former state lawmaker Charles Booker.

Paul is seeking a third term in office against Booker.

Booker spent Monday canvassing his home city of Louisville where he says people all over Kentucky simply want a change.

Rand Paul was in Lexington on Monday, telling supporters the election is more about people telling big government to get out of the way.

“It’s about being for what we really are for. It’s not about accumulating enough power to rule over others. We are the party that believes power should not be concentrated,” Paul said.

Booker says he wants to prove doubters wrong, end poverty, take care of one another and end the government hurting people.

“What I have seen across Kentucky are lot of people in all backgrounds tired of the status quo,” Booker said. “They are tired of Rand Paul mocking and disrespecting us. Disregarding our lives.”

Paul says if he wins, he will be a chairman of a committee and focus on investigating the COVID-19 virus, and where he says it came from.

Booker says the first order for him if he wins is codifying voting and reproductive rights, and getting big money out of politics.

