Intersection accident caused by drunk driver
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville.
Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m.
Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures.
EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for driving drunk.
A part of Stringtown was closed for cleanup.
