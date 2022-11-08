Intersection accident caused by drunk driver

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An intersection opened back up after an accident in Evansville.

Authorities rushed to Stringtown and Cardinal just before 7:30 p.m.

Evansville Police say two cars crashed and confirmed that one person went to the hospital for minor injures.

EPD also confirmed one person was arrested for driving drunk.

A part of Stringtown was closed for cleanup.

