Indiana-based ramp building nonprofit is in need of volunteers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Servants at Work, also known as SAWs, is faith-based organization that builds wheelchair ramps for peoples’ homes. Angela and Jeffery Davis received their wheelchair ramp three weeks ago from SAWs.

Angela has multiple sclerosis, bad knees, and arthritis in her hips. Jeffrey has an auto-immune disease and a broken knee replacement that makes him immobile.

They say before receiving their new wheelchair ramp, leaving the house was a challenge.

“For us it was like the COVID lock down that we were just unable to leave the house and when we were able to get down the steps to get out,” said Angela. “We had no way to get our groceries or anything that we bought up and down the steps.”

Jeffrey says he called countless people about getting a ramp built, but the prices all ranged upwards of $12,000 and because the lack of ramp affordability led them to SAWs.

SAWs built the ramp at no charge to the Davis family. Jeffery says he feels safer knowing they he and his wife could leave their home quickly and safely in case of an emergency.

SAWs’ Executive Director, Mike Thompson, says there are 260 people in Indiana who are on the ramp-building wait list. Thompson says each project calls for five to eight volunteers, and without their volunteers, ramps can’t be built.

“If you’ve never had the opportunity to experience somebody that’s had mobility issues, that can not get in and out of their home or folks that consider themselves prisoners in their own home,” said Thompson. “You can actually build a ramp in one morning and those folks can leave their house the same day”

Outside of Indiana, the nonprofit also does work in Arizona and Virginia. Click here to register to volunteer with SAWs.

