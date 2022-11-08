How to find polling locations in your area

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tuesday is Election Day, and the polls are officially open.

For those of you in Evansville, one of the biggest polling locations is at Washington Square Mall. In Vanderburgh County you can vote at any one of the 22 polls.

If you live elsewhere, and you’re not sure where to go, there are websites below to help you.

indianavoters.in.gov Indiana residents - visit

visit elect.ky.gov Kentucky residents -visit

Illinois residents - visit ova.elections.il.gov

You can visit your state’s website and search by you home address or zip code to find the closest polling location.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.