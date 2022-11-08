Gov. Holcomb declares Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week is Winter Weather Awareness Week in Indiana.

Governor Eric Holcomb declared this week as a way to remind Hoosiers to prepare for the potential hazards that come with winter weather.

The Indiana Department of Transportation are offering a few tips including, slow down and adjust your travel to conditions, especially on snow covered roads.

They say never tailgate or drive beside a snowplow.

INDOT also says always carry an emergency kit in your vehicle with food in case you get stranded.

