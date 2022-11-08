Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand.

Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home.

She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence she lived there.

Authorities say they began to argue and struggle over a gun when she was shot.

Police are still interviewing the man, while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unknown who owned the firearm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Mt. Vernon Police Dept.: Woman arrested after stealing police car
Jasper Marching Wildcats wins first state championship since 2012
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’

Latest News

They hope, if all goes well, it gets more people on campus.
USI to try selling beer at basketball games
Mater Dei High School band wins state championship
Mater Dei High School band wins state championship
Owensboro Health receives grant to train nurses for sexual assault survivors
Owensboro Health receives grant to train nurses for sexual assault survivors
Early voting numbers drop ahead of midterms
Early voting numbers drop ahead of midterms