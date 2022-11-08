EPD: Woman shot in hand on Roselawn Circle in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the hand.

Evansville police were called to Roselawn Circle after a man claimed the woman broke into his home.

She claims she was getting her property, although police say there was no evidence she lived there.

Authorities say they began to argue and struggle over a gun when she was shot.

Police are still interviewing the man, while the woman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

It is still unknown who owned the firearm.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.