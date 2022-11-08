Early Clouds, Mostly Sunny

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly cloudy with a chance of sprinkles early then becoming mostly sunny as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Tonight, mostly clear as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-70s. Wednesday night, partly cloudy as low temps only drop into the lower 50s.

Thursday, sunny skies and mild as high temps climb back into the low to mid-70s.

