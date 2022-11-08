Decision 2022: Voter turnout throughout the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s Election Day and we are in Indiana and Kentucky looking at the turnout for voters throughout the Tri-State.

Our Jordan Yaney was live at Washington Square Mall in Evansville to tell us about the voter turnout at 4 p.m. in Indiana.

Newscast recording

Jordan Yaney helped break down the size of the turnout for voters in Vanderburgh County.

Newscast Recording

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.