Computers Plus burglary leads to arrest

Newscast recording
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:19 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a burglary suspect admitted he did a “smash and grab” at a computer store Sunday because he had fallen on hard times.

EPD says officers arrested 34-year-old Bassil Kamali as he exited Computers Plus on Hirschland Road with five laptops worth $5,000.

Police say Kamali broke through the front window with a hatchet and tried to leave through the same smashed out glass.

Kamali is in the Vanderburgh County jail charged with burglary.

