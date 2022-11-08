Computers Plus burglary leads to arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a burglary suspect admitted he did a “smash and grab” at a computer store Sunday because he had fallen on hard times.

EPD says officers arrested 34-year-old Bassil Kamali as he exited Computers Plus on Hirschland Road with five laptops worth $5,000.

Police say Kamali broke through the front window with a hatchet and tried to leave through the same smashed out glass.

Kamali is in the Vanderburgh County jail charged with burglary.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.