HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to an accident Tuesday morning after police say a vehicle crashed into a church.

According to Henderson Police Department, that happened around 6:50 a.m. at Holy Name of Jesus Church.

HPD officials say the driver told them they lost their brakes and wrecked into the building.

No injuries have been reported.

