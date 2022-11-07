Birthday Club
Union County schools closed Monday due to flu increase

(WBTV)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:58 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - All Union County schools are closed Monday after officials say they are seeing an increase in flu cases in the county.

Superintendent Patricia Sheffer announced on a Facebook page that Union Co. is experiencing a steady increase of Influenza, RSV and Pneumonia.

“Our district has been monitoring our attendance closely as we strive to keep students in school,” Sheffer wrote. “However, after reviewing all data again after close of business last night it will be necessary for us to close school on Monday to provide an extended weekend for our students and staff to recover from their illnesses.”

Sheffer said the schools will also be closed Tuesday for Election Day, which will give staff time to clean and sanitize.

Officials say students will return to school on Wednesday.

