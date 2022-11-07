Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man charged with the death of a three-year-old begins on Monday.

Arcinail Watt was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death after Kamari Opperman was killed last October.

Watt has plead not guilty, but faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Arcinial Watt (Vanderburgh County Jail)

