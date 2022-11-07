Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The trial for a man charged with the death of a three-year-old begins on Monday.
Arcinail Watt was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death after Kamari Opperman was killed last October.
Watt has plead not guilty, but faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted.
