TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound.

They say four vehicles are involved.

According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane.

ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through the area.

We will update this story as we learn more.

