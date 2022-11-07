TRAFFIC ALERT: Northbound US 41 down to one lane after 4 vehicle crash

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Indiana State Police officials are responding to a crash on US 41 heading northbound.

They say four vehicles are involved.

According to a social media post, the road is down to one lane.

ISP sergeant Todd Ringle is asking drivers to be careful driving through the area.

We will update this story as we learn more.

Gibson: Crash with injury US41 NB just north of I-64. Four vehicles involved. One lane is open. Use caution when driving through the area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) November 7, 2022

