Plenty of big races to watch ahead of Election Day

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Election Day is just days away. Regardless of what office they’re running for, there’s no doubt, every candidate is making a last-minute push for every vote.

Here’s a look at some of the big races that voters will see on some of their ballots:

In Vanderburgh County, Dave Wedding has reached his term limit, so there are two new candidates for sheriff: Noah Robinson who’s currently with the sheriff’s department and Jeff Hales, who’s worked for both the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and Evansville Police Department.

Staying in Vanderburgh, the prosecutor’s seat is up for grabs after current prosecutor Nick Herman lost in the primary. You’ll choose either Jon Schaefer, a chief counsel with the public defender agency, or Diana Moers, who’s the section chief for the government litigation section of the Indiana attorney general.

In Illinois, it will be incumbent Democratic Governor J.B. Pritzker against challenger Darren Bailey, who operates Bailey family farm, but has political experience, as he represents the 55th district in the Illinois State Senate.

In Kentucky, two big races in Henderson: the judge-executive seat is on the line, as Republican incumbent Brad Schneider squares off against veteran political democrat, Dorsey Ridley. Ridley was a senator in the bluegrass from 2004 to 2018, while Schneider has been the judge executive’s office since 2016.

As for Henderson’s sheriff’s race, retired HPD chief Chip Stauffer is set to go against current sheriff David Crafton who was sworn into office last year after Ed Brady retired.

Finally, in Daviess County, looking at the judge-executive race, Al Mattingly is retiring after holding the seat for many years. It’ll be the current central division county commissioner – Republican Charlie Castlen versus Democrat Bruce Kunze, who was previously a county commissioner for over 10 years.

Here are links to all the Tri-State county’s election pages, so you can see who is on your ballots before you go to the polls.

