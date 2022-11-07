Birthday Club
Pleasant Election Day weather, big cool-down by the weekend

11/7 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Arden Gregory
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - High temperatures ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Clouds will roll in as we head into the night. Our temperatures will fall back out of the 60s and through the 50s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 40s by early Tuesday morning.

We will have a few passing clouds throughout the day Tuesday, especially in the morning, but Election Day will be mostly sunny. If you plan to vote early, we will start the day with temperatures in the mid 40s. We will climb into the low to mid 60s by lunchtime before topping out in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday afternoon. Our temperatures will then fall back out of the 60s Tuesday evening, dipping into the upper 50s by the time the polls close at 6 PM.

Our wind direction will shift on Wednesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the mid 70s both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will swing through our region on Friday. That brings us a very slight chance of a shower, but most of Veterans Day will probably be dry. Although it will bring us little to no rain, that cold front will usher in a shot of much colder air. We will drop about 10° into the low to mid 60s Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest days we have seen since March with highs only reaching the lower 40s this weekend and overnight lows dipping into the 20s!

