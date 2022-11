NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh business is closing its doors for good.

The Wine Down posted on Facebook that it’s permanently closing after opening four years ago.

The post says they did not make a rash decision in closing, and a lot of thought and time went into the decision.

The business was located on Ruffian Lane in Newburgh.

