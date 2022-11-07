Mostly sunny and mild Monday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Plenty of sunshine and a warm breeze from the south pushed our temperatures into the low to mid 70s this afternoon! Overnight, we will fall back into the mid to upper 40s under mostly clear and calm conditions.

Monday will be mostly sunny and a bit breezy at times with winds from the northeast at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts up to 20 mph. That flow of cooler, northerly air will knock our temperatures down a few degrees, topping out in the upper 60s Monday afternoon.

Our skies will turn partly cloudy Monday night and remain that way through the first half of Election Day. We will start Tuesday with morning lows in the mid 40s, then we will climb into the mid 60s that afternoon, so the weather is no excuse not to vote!

Our wind direction will shift again on Wednesday, pulling warmer air up from the south. That will push our high temperatures into the mid 70s both Wednesday and Thursday under mostly sunny skies.

A cold front will swing through our region on Friday. That brings us a very slight chance of a shower, but most of Veterans Day will probably be dry. Although it will bring us little to no rain, that cold front will usher in a shot of much colder air. We will drop about 10° into the mid 60s Friday, but Saturday and Sunday will be the coldest days we have seen since March with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s this weekend!

