Mostly Sunny, Breezy

By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:43 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-70s.

