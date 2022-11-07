Mostly Sunny, Breezy

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and becoming breezy this afternoon as high temps remain above normal in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy with lows temps dipping into the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny during the morning then becoming partly sunny as high temps remain in the upper 60s. Tuesday night, mostly clear as low temps drop into the mid-40s.

Wednesday, mostly sunny and warmer as high temps ascend into the mid-70s.

