Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Monday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Officials say all Union County Schools are closed on Monday.

That’s because of an increase in flu cases.

Officials say they’ll deep clean and sanitize those schools affected.

The trial for a man charged with the death of a three-year-old starts Monday.

Arcinail Watt plead not guilty, but faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Election Day begins this week on Tuesday.

But you can still vote early in Vanderburgh County.

We’ll also look at several races across the Tri-State.

Several Tri-State marching bands are bringing some new hardware home.

Jasper and Mater Dei won state in class B and D respectively.

Other local schools placed in the top 10.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jasper Marching Wildcats wins first state championship since 2012
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
Dispatch: Crash on State Road 68 turns fatal, closes roadway
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Damage caused by high winds Saturday morning on Glenn Ave.
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather

Latest News

Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday
Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday
Union County schools closed Monday due to flu increase
Union County schools closed Monday due to flu increase
Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday
Trail for man charged with death of 3 year old begins Monday
Monday Sunrise Headlines
Monday Sunrise Headlines