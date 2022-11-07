Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Officials say all Union County Schools are closed on Monday.

That’s because of an increase in flu cases.

Officials say they’ll deep clean and sanitize those schools affected.

The trial for a man charged with the death of a three-year-old starts Monday.

Arcinail Watt plead not guilty, but faces up to a lifetime in prison if convicted.

Election Day begins this week on Tuesday.

But you can still vote early in Vanderburgh County.

We’ll also look at several races across the Tri-State.

Several Tri-State marching bands are bringing some new hardware home.

Jasper and Mater Dei won state in class B and D respectively.

Other local schools placed in the top 10.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.