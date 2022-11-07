Birthday Club
Indianapolis Colts ‘part ways’ with head coach Frank Reich, names Jeff Saturday interim coach

(KY3)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indianapolis Colts have parted ways with head coach Frank Reich.

Officials with the team made the announcement Monday morning.

Reich was hired as the Colts’ head coach back in 2014.

Officials announced six-time Pro-Bowl C and ESPN analyst Jeff Saturday as the team’s interim head coach.

Saturday played with the Colts from 1999 through 2011.

He was a part of the Colts Superbowl team back in 2006-2007 season.

During Reich’s time as coach, his overall record was 41-35-1, including the playoffs.

The team’s current record is 3-5-1.

According to a press release, the Colts will hold a press conference at 6 p.m.

Tecumseh volleyball’s Brianna Marx named IHSAA Mental Attitude Award recipient
MVC Men’s Soccer Tournament Highlights: SIU-Edwardsville vs. UE
Tecumseh volleyball’s Brianna Marx named IHSAA Mental Attitude Award recipient
MVC Men’s Soccer Tournament Highlights: SIU-Edwardsville vs. UE
