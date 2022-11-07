Birthday Club
Early voting wraps up in Evansville

Newscast recording
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Early voting has wrapped up in Evansville on Monday.

People waited for more than an hour to cast their ballots at the Old National Events Plaza.

The Old National Events Plaza was the only early voting location open Monday, with lines stretching all around the building.

When the polls closed at noon, the last person in line was told they’d have an hour and a half wait.

Vanderburgh County circuit court clerk Carla Hayden says, as of Saturday, over 16,000 people have voted early.

That’s down from both the 2018 midterms and the 2020 presidential election, but Hayden says Monday’s big turnout could boost those numbers to be more in line with previous elections.

“We usually figure here that about half of the people have voted before election day, we’ll see if that holds true,” says Hayden. “The climate of the country has changed so maybe there are some people who are waiting until election day to cast their ballot.”

Hayden also spoke about mail-in ballots saying 2020 saw a huge spike in mail-in voters, due to the pandemic, but this year is almost identical to the last midterm election, with about 5,000 mail-in ballots.

