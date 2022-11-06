Sunday marks 17 year anniversary of Nov. 6 deadly tornado

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On this day 17 years ago, a tornado moved through four Tri-State counties, killing 25 people.

That tornado touched down just before 2 a.m. in a Henderson County field, making its way through Ellis Park before destroying much of the Eastbrook Mobile Home Park. 20 of the people killed that day all lived in the Eastbrook mobile homes, where 100 homes were destroyed.

But the tornado didn’t stop after it leveled much of the park. The tornado developed into a violent F-3 and crossed the Ohio River into Vanderburgh, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

At least 500 homes and businesses were destroyed in what officials say is the deadliest November tornado on record in Indiana.

