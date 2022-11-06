Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a Florida man was arrested in Evansville on Saturday afternoon.

Daury Filion of Miami, Florida was arrested at Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road. Officials say he was attempting to cash a fake check using another person’s ID.

EPD officers say Filion tried to run, but was taken to the ground. In that process, an affidavit states that one of the officers injured his knee and elbow.

Police say Filion had five felony warrants out of Florida. He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage caused by high winds Saturday morning on Glenn Ave.
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
New Evansville store opening downtown
New Evansville store opening downtown
Moped driver injured in hit-and-run
EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
Saint Joseph Ave. crash leads to serious injuries.
UPDATE: Vanderburgh Co. Coroner’s Office identifies St. Joseph Ave. and Allen Lane crash victim

Latest News

Jasper Marching Wildcats wins first state championship since 2012
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
A sponsor trophy given out at Chefs Giving
Cliff Hagan Boys and Girls Club hosts ‘Chefs Giving’
Lilly King competes in Indiana this weekend as FINA World Cup continues
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals