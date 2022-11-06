Police: Wanted Florida man arrested at Evansville bank

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a Florida man was arrested in Evansville on Saturday afternoon.

Daury Filion of Miami, Florida was arrested at Fifth Third Bank on Green River Road. Officials say he was attempting to cash a fake check using another person’s ID.

EPD officers say Filion tried to run, but was taken to the ground. In that process, an affidavit states that one of the officers injured his knee and elbow.

Police say Filion had five felony warrants out of Florida. He’s now being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

