EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Metropolitan Evansville Transit System say they are offering free rides on Election Day.

According to a press release, the bus rides are expected to run on Nov. 8 from 6:15 a.m. until 12:15 a.m.

They say the free rides are to promote the use of public transportation.

METS officials say all are welcome.

