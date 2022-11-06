Birthday Club
Jasper Marching Wildcats wins first state championship since 2012

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
INDIANAPOLIS (WFIE) - The Jasper Marching Wildcats captured its first state title in a decade this weekend.

The Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) state finals were held at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday. Jasper took first place in Class B.

Jasper High School posted pictures from Saturday’s performance on social media.

This is the first time the Jasper Marching Wildcats have been state champions since 2012.

