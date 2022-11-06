Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ

Dog walker’s killer sentenced to life in prison, no parole

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in...
A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 1:14 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) — A man convicted of using an AK-47 to kill a woman and wound her boyfriend as they walked their dog in Denver has been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge sentenced Michael Close on Friday to a life term without the possibility of parole in the death of 21-year-old Isabella Thallas and added an additional 48-year sentence for the attempted murder of her boyfriend.

The Denver Post reported that Close yelled out the window at the couple as they urged the dog to “go potty” outside his apartment in June 2020 before getting the weapon and firing it 24 times.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage caused by high winds Saturday morning on Glenn Ave.
Several outages and trees down reported across Tri-State due to weather
New Evansville store opening downtown
New Evansville store opening downtown
Moped driver injured in hit-and-run
EPD: Moped driver injured in hit-and-run, suspect in custody
A 6-year-old boy is recovering after losing both feet in a lawn mower accident.
Child recovering after losing both feet in lawn mower accident
Jasper Marching Wildcats wins first state championship since 2012
SW Indiana schools place high at ISSMA state finals

Latest News

METS to offer free bus rides on Election Day
FILE: Early voting has started in several locations.
GOP predicts midterm wins; Biden warns of democracy threats
As of Friday, 34 milion have cast their vote. (CNN, POOL, WGBA, WLUK, HARPO PRODUCTIONS, WABC,...
34 million early votes cast before midterms
FILE - Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022,...
Iowa teen who killed rapist escapes from probation center